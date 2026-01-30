Desperate homeowner seeks advice after receiving surprise $1,500 electric bill: 'We don't even have A/C'

"Even at peak rates during the day it's hard to imagine getting that large of a bill."

Nobody likes to open up their monthly electric bill to see a large number. So when one homeowner saw that they were hit with a charge of over $1,500 on their bill, they were admittedly at a loss for words.

To get a better sense of all of their options, they took to r/solar to pick the brain of the community.

The installation of solar panels on your home can be one of the best ways to make your home more energy efficient, bringing your cost of energy down to or near $0.

Despite the money- and energy-saving allure of solar power, the homeowner in question couldn't help but feel blindsided by their enormous bill.





"After a monthly bill that bobs up and down, average around the $100 mark, suddenly I get a $1500 bill with an even bigger one due in three months," they noted. "We don't even have A/C. One fridge. Gas water heater and furnace."

Even after talking with the customer service departments of both the power and solar companies, the Redditor wasn't any closer to finding a reason for the steep bill.

Despite looking for concrete answers, the majority of users in the comments section were also somewhat baffled by the seemingly mysterious charge.

"Even at peak rates during the day it's hard to imagine getting that large of a bill. It really feels like a billing error," wrote one commenter.

But after the original poster shared a more detailed look at their energy use, the situation appeared to become clear. In a separate upload, the homeowner revealed that their home supposedly used over 13,700 kilowatt-hours in a single month, well above their average usage over the previous 12 months.

"Either you just started a grow house in your basement or there's an issue with the meter. 13 megawatts in one month is ridiculous. I use half that in a year," quipped another commenter.

If you're considering a switch to solar energy, you'll have no shortage of flexible options designed to suit a variety of budgets. To avoid running into any issues similar to those of the original poster, it is always wise to work with trusted installers.

