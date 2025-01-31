Gardener met with urgent warnings after sharing photos of relentless plant: 'Cutting it back ... won't stop it spreading'

A viral Reddit post from the r/UKGardening subreddit has gardeners buzzing as one user shared their struggle with an unidentified plant taking over their garden.

The post titled "What is this plant and how to stop it from taking over the garden?" shows two images of the greenery spreading across the poster's yard. The user captioned, "This plant has been slowly spreading everywhere, quite deeply too. We try to cut it back, but it seems to be very resilient. How can we make sure it doesn't take over the garden?"

In the comments, Redditors quickly identified the plant as Cotoneaster, a non-native invasive shrub known for its rapid growth and persistence. With its twining stems and deep roots, it can potentially dominate flower beds, smothering other plants in its path.

As mentioned by a commenter, "It spreads slowly and keeps its head down." If left unchecked, it creates a sprawling web that's difficult to remove.

Helpful Redditors were quick to offer solutions.

One user suggested to "dig it up and chuck it or transplant it into a big pot."

Another identified it as a Schedule 9 non-native invasive species and said to "eradicate it, and make sure (you) dispose of the material in a legal manner."

So what can gardeners do to tackle this unwelcome guest? Regular removal can help in most cases. Pulling out young shoots before they are established can slow growth, but consistency is key to permanent eradication. Transitioning to native plant lawns, however, is one of the best long-term solutions.

By replacing traditional grass with native plant options like American skunk cabbage, clover, buffalo grass, and sneezeweed, homeowners can reduce maintenance time, save water, and create a habitat for pollinators that protect our food supply.

The post sparked lively discussions, with one Redditor empathizing, saying, "Cutting it back, as we did for years, won't stop it spreading its tough roots everywhere. It just keeps on growing." Tackling unwanted plant growth is ultimately like a marathon, not a sprint.

For gardeners facing similar challenges, tackling invasive plants might seem daunting, but sustainable gardening practices not only tame chaos but also benefit the planet. That's a win-win for your yard and the environment.

