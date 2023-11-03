Grandmother shares ‘important’ cleaning tip for open-window season: ‘So incredibly helpful’

It’s officially fall, which means it’s also officially open window (and even door) season in many parts of the U.S., where neither air conditioning nor heat are needed. Babs (@brunchwithbabs), your friendly internet grandma, has two super simple ways to clean your window sills and door tracks so you can let in that crisp autumn air.

The scoop

“Betcha don’t know the two easiest ways to clean those window sills and those door tracks,” Babs starts a recent video.

In the video, she showcases the two easy methods that take nothing more than some products you likely already have in your home.

Babs starts off with your window sills. She says all you need is baking soda, vinegar, and a rag. In the video, she takes a small amount of baking soda and sprinkles it on the window sill with the window open. She then pours white vinegar directly onto the baking soda.

“Since this isn’t a closed area, you can mix the baking soda and vinegar,” Babs explains. “It’s fine.”

Let the mixture sit for about five minutes, and then just use a rag to wipe it off.

“How easy was that?” she asks.

Next up is door tracks. For this one, you need dish detergent in a spray bottle, a paintbrush, and a bucket of water.

“Spray the filthy tracks all over with your dish detergent. And brush all that dirt away. And lastly, just wipe it dry.”

How it’s helping

Babs makes a pretty convincing argument for why these simple hacks are helpful: “By opening your windows, you’re going to sleep better, be happier, and you’re going to save money.”

Aside from the mental and physical health benefits and a smaller electric bill, simple tips like this also help cut down on the chemical cleaners we buy and their plastic packaging.



The cleaners we buy at the store contain dioxins or carcinogens that pose a risk to ourselves and wildlife when released into the air or rinsed down our drains.

As Babs says, “Time to breathe in that clean fresh air.”

What everyone’s saying

It’s no wonder Babs has a loving following on Instagram, and her followers loved these tips just as much as her other helpful hints.

“Why have I never thought of a paint brush?” one person wondered. “Love this, Babs!”

“This is so incredibly helpful. Thank you!” another posted.

