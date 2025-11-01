Homeowner shares satisfying before-and-after photos after using next-gen yard care tool: 'Super happy with how it came out'

Tennis tournaments have been around since the early 1800s, and tennis courts have been made from a variety of materials over the last two centuries. To this day, viewers can see professionals compete on grass courts, clay courts, and hard courts made of synthetic or acrylic layers of asphalt or concrete, according to the Olympics.

Home courts are curated to the homeowner's preference, and they can be difficult to maintain depending on the size and materials. One Redditor shared their latest win on their tennis court after using an electric bristle brush.

"Used the EGO bristle brush to clean my neglected tennis court," the OP posted. "... I thought my tennis court (synthetic grass) was too far gone, but super happy with how it came out. Just sprayed with a bit of anti-fungal solution first and then used the bristle brush. About 10 hours to clean the whole tennis court."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The attached pics show a before and after. The before looks grimy and unkempt. The after looks like a brand-new court.

The Ego Power+ Bristle Brush comes with a 22-inch cleaning swath that makes debris removal efficient. It can remove dirt, leaves, snow, dust, and even small rocks from hard surfaces.

When homeowners replace gas-powered tools with electric tools, especially for bigger jobs, they reduce their household's carbon pollution. It can also save the homeowner time, money, effort, and water. If they add on other upgrades such as solar panels, an induction stove, or a heat pump, their electricity bill can get close to $0.

Since tennis courts can be made with synthetic materials, it is admirable when homeowners choose grass or clay. When courts are made with synthetic materials or artificial turf, microplastics can get into the soil and nearby waterways.

Redditors applauded the OP's achievement and shared in their excitement.

"I just got one the other day, and I've been street sweeping in front of my house. Looking forward to seeing how this handles all the leaves in the fall," one user commented.

"WOW! That's quite the difference! Bravo!" another wrote.

