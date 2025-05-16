Woman shares simple tips to prolong life of common kitchen appliance: 'I'll be trying it'

An influencer took to TikTok to explain how to extend the life of a common household appliance.

The Scoop

A TikToker named Phebe, who goes by the handle Phebe's World (@bisolaphebe), recently shared a handy video detailing how they keep their blender fresh and clean after nearly three years.

"Just because you spend a fortune on a blender doesn't mean it's gonna last long. Here's how I keep my Ninja blender fresh after almost three years," they say.

How it works

In the video, Phebe details their green cleaning routine. First, add water, dish salt (probably dishwasher sea salt), vinegar, and baking soda. Then, blend the concoction for a couple of seconds to start the deep cleaning process. Lastly, give it a good rinse.

The baking soda and vinegar reaction works to remove food particles and smelly odors. And because the blender does all the work, there's no scrubbing to worry about.

Phebe also mentions that if you're not comfortable using that method, you can take the blender apart and wash it with water, dish soap (which you can learn to make at home), and a clean sponge. Both methods help reduce stains and bad smells. The TikToker also recommends letting your blender parts air-dry completely before putting them away.

How it's helping

The environmental benefits include reducing harmful chemical use, cutting down on plastic waste, saving water, and reducing water pollution.

No harmful chemicals are running down your drain — just ingredients that will break down naturally. Even the packaging for your baking soda is biodegradable, and you can always store vinegar in a glass container and recycle the plastic.

Save money on dish detergents and cleaners while saving the environment. Sounds like a plan. And be sure to check out this tip that can slash your water bill even more.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were excited to give this hack a shot, with one writing, "I'll be trying it, thanks." To which Phebe replied, "Your blender will love."

