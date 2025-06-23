Researchers raise red flags over harmful impacts of common household dental care items — here's what you need to know

It would be difficult to find someone who would debate the health benefits of proper dental care. But did you know that the dental industry is a major contributor to microplastics in the environment?

Plastic Pollution Coalition reported on the dangers and possible solutions.

What's happening?

Dental practices generate a lot of single-use plastic waste from materials that are discarded after the treatment of each patient. Home dental care also contributes to plastic waste, with individuals, on average, using three to four plastic toothbrushes and multiple spools of plastic dental floss annually.

These plastic objects break down over time into microplastics, tiny plastic particles that often contain toxic chemicals and persist in the environment for many years.

Why are microplastics important?

Microplastics have found their way into almost every aspect of our environment. Our food, water supply, and air are contaminated. These tiny particles are nearly impossible to clean up, and once in the environment, they can accumulate in our bodies and in the bodies of wild animals, leading to a variety of health issues.

Research suggests that the chemicals in microplastics that are affecting wildlife and humans can be linked to cancer, heart disease, and fertility issues. Scientists are concerned about the long-term effects.

Unfortunately, the dental industry that helps protect our oral health –– which is vital to our overall health –– is a major source of microplastics in the environment.

What's being done about microplastics?

One way we can help reduce the amount of microplastics that end up in the environment is to reduce our use of plastic.

The report by Plastic Pollution Coalition suggests a few ways we can reduce our plastic usage with regard to our dental health.

Instead of using disposable plastic toothbrushes, we can use bamboo toothbrushes. Bamboo is biodegradable and can be composted. Some toothpaste companies are using cardboard or aluminum packaging as replacements for plastic tubes. Chewable toothpaste tablets also eliminate the need for plastic tubes. Silk dental floss is a great alternative to its plastic counterpart.

The dental industry is researching plastic alternatives for composites, fillings, and crowns, and it is also transitioning away from single-use plastic by utilizing reusable options.

The hope is that by spreading the word about the dental industry's contribution to the microplastics in our environment and making more sustainable choices as individuals and as an industry, we can reduce the amount of microplastics that end up in the environment.

