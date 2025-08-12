Homeowner baffled after receiving HOA warning over seemingly arbitrary rule: 'They have no control over what you do within your home'

"I'd look at your bylaws to confirm."

Nobody likes to receive a notice from their homeowners association, especially one this unclear.

A homeowner was given a warning from their HOA after a family member charged a Tesla Model S in the driveway.

"I am using a plug inside my garage to charge a Model S in my driveway (family member's car who was visiting) no extension cords were used, just the Tesla cable (maybe 10 feet long)," they explained.

Shortly after, they received a warning from the HOA, stating that "Electrical [cords] running along the ground for Electrical Vehicle charging are not permitted in the community."

There seems to be a bit of confusion between the homeowner and the HOA. It's not the EV charging that's necessarily the problem, but the cord on the ground. A bylaw states that "long extension cords" with a "maximum cord length [of] 25 feet" aren't allowed.

But the EV charger isn't an extension cord, nor is it over 25 feet.

HOAs have a reputation for making the processes of installing solar panels, EV chargers, and other eco-friendly home upgrades far more difficult than they should be.

Many HOAs try to capitalize on EV charging, like hiking electricity prices or requiring specific charging vendors. Some HOAs ban home-charging altogether — a practice that's illegal in several states.

Even if you're in a similarly sticky situation with your HOA, there are still ways to change your bylaws and make money-saving, planet-friendly upgrades to your home.

Many commenters suggested reaching out to the HOA for clarity on the bylaw.

"If you are charging in your garage, they have no control over what you do within your home," one user argued. "The LV1 is no different than plugging in an appliance."

Another person said, "I'd look at your bylaws to confirm and maybe reply to them and let them know about the temporary nature of the situation, and when your visitor will be leaving."

