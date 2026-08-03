Houston homeowner gets Sunrun solar quote, then learns a 2.9% escalator could haunt a home sale

A Houston homeowner shopping for rooftop solar and battery backup thought they had found a workable deal — until a Reddit reality check homed in on one detail that could quietly reshape the cost for decades: a 2.99% annual escalator.

The quote prompted a wave of warnings not just about rising monthly payments but also what can happen when a leased solar system follows a home into a future sale.

What's happening?

Before signing a Sunrun lease, the homeowner brought the offer to Reddit's r/solar for a second opinion. The package included a 13.95-kilowatt array made up of 31 panels, plus one Tesla inverter and a Tesla Powerwall 3 with an expansion pack.

What drew the most attention was the payment structure. With an ACH discount (minus taxes), the first-year total was quoted at $164.74 per month, including $84.75 for the solar portion at $0.062 per kilowatt-hour and $79.99 for the battery.

However, the homeowner wasn't sure about that yearly escalator and asked: "Does $0.062/kWh starting rate with a 2.99% annual increase seem competitive for a PPA/lease?"

Most commenters believed the escalator was a major red flag.

"Any PPA with an escalator is terrible," one wrote. "Guaranteed inflation."

Another put it even more bluntly: "Do the math on how 2.99% compounds over the life of the contract. It's a bad deal."

Others said the trouble may not end with higher bills, warning that Sunrun agreements can become a problem if the homeowner later tries to sell.

Why does it matter?

Solar panels and home batteries can be powerful money-saving tools, especially in places such as Houston, where air-conditioning demand is high and backup power can be valuable during outages. But how a system is financed can matter just as much as the equipment itself.

A low starting rate may look attractive, but escalators can push bills higher. "This feels too expensive," one commenter noted. "Almost $2,000 a year to start off, and by year 25 it will be quite expensive with 3% per year."

A contract that complicates a sale can also turn an asset into a negotiating obstacle.

Another Redditor shared a cautionary tale: "Previous homeowner had a PPA. He couldn't sell the house. He had to pay almost $40k at closing to buy out the system."

What can I do?

Commenters urged the original poster to get quotes from local installers and compare a lease or PPA with cash and loan options.

If you are considering a solar lease, remember that the full cost goes beyond the first-year monthly bill. It includes the life-of-contract total, any escalator, whether the contract is transferable, and what a buyout might cost at different points in the agreement.

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