Enraging photos of residential property spark outrage online: 'You warned us, but I still gasped'

Owning a house on a lake is a dream for many people because of the stunning views and easy access to water recreation.

However, many waterfront homes epitomize the type of over-the-top waste and excess that fills subreddits such as r/McMansionHell.

In a recent post, one person shared photos of what they described as a horrible house in a beautiful location.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"Built in 1991, $1.2 million in Augusta, GA," the OP wrote in the caption. "I love love love this location, but this house is just…I don't know. I know there's worse out there, but it's a concrete box."

Many people share photos on social media to highlight the wastefulness of the wealthy. These posts often provoke outrage and debate about how oversized homes are a waste of land, building materials, and heating and cooling costs.

After viewing some of the examples, you might be inspired to scale back your own spending and resource use. For example, the tiny home lifestyle has been gaining traction as a way to live minimally, sustainably, and with a greater sense of mindfulness and purpose.

Even if you don't choose to downsize, you live more sustainably by upgrading to energy-efficient appliances, installing solar panels, and incorporating smart-home technology.

You can also call out excessive and wasteful spending when you see it, as the OP did here.

"You warned us, but I still gasped when I saw pic 3," one user commented.

Another wrote: "This is a masterclass on sucking the joy out of a vacation. It's just so sad and white and boring."

"And a textbook example of why large houses have massive HVAC units and equally massive bills to go with them," someone else added.

