Entrepreneur transforms macadamia nut orchard into off-grid mountain paradise: 'Actively restoring the health and well-being of all aspects of life'

When Steve Sakala first arrived on Hawaiʻi's Big Island nearly two decades ago, he had a vision: a self-sufficient farm that could support both a sustainable lifestyle and a vibrant, off-grid community.

Today, that vision lives and breathes at Honaunau Wellness Farm, a 7.5-acre eco-paradise powered by solar energy, sustained by recycled rainwater, and home to over 100 varieties of culturally significant crops.

Built in the foothills of Mauna Loa, the property includes two homes and six cabins (several of which are fully off-grid) plus an infrared sauna and expansive lanais with ocean views.

"Because of our elevation, we don't need air conditioning or heating," Sakala told Mansion Global. "Those are often our two biggest energy draws, but we don't have to spend the extra energy on either heating or cooling any part of the year."

Originally a macadamia nut orchard, the land now grows everything from sugar cane to turmeric. The variety ensures fresh food year-round and helps reduce grocery bills in the long run.

An upgraded rainwater catchment system now provides up to 95% of the farm's water. Combined with solar panels and composting toilets, the farm operates largely independently of municipal utilities. That means lower energy bills and a more resilient property during outages and extreme weather.

The most important feature of this property, though, lies in its philosophy. "Regenerative living is one of our guiding principles, which means going beyond sustainability and actively taking steps to restore the health and well-being of all aspects of life," as stated on the website.

The farm hosts agriculture classes, farm-to-table dinners, and educational tours that welcome visitors into this rhythm.

"A big part of our approach is to have food, as well as the things that make our food taste good," Sakala said. This includes cultivating spices and cultural staples first introduced to the islands by Polynesian settlers.

Across the Pacific, other homeowners are making similar commitments. Architect Stew Roberts, for instance, designed a net-zero sanctuary for his family on Maine's Westport Island. Net zero, for reference, refers to something that produces only residual amounts of pollution.

After 18 years as steward of Honaunau Farm, Sakala is ready to pass the torch and hopes others will follow suit.

"My ultimate goal is to create similar models for others to experience," he said. "Regenerative living means going beyond sustainability and actively restoring the health and well-being of all aspects of life."

