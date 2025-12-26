New study makes unexpected finding on strategy to reduce strain on the electric grid: 'A sterling bit of work'

"We currently seem to be overpredicting how much power we need."

Homes equipped with heat pumps help conserve energy, but one new study has revealed that homes with heat pumps could reduce grid pressure even more than initially thought.

As The Guardian reported, the researchers analyzed electricity consumption rates for seven homes constructed according to new building standards in a U.K. housing development. After tracking the data for a year, they found that average peak electricity demands were lower than expected.

The new homes studied were designed to reduce pollution by 80%. The study revealed that they consumed 40% to 67% less energy than the average U.K. home. The researchers published their findings in the Energy and Buildings journal.

An unaffiliated energy performance professor, Richard Fitton, described the study as "a sterling bit of work" and told The Guardian, "We currently seem to be overpredicting how much power we need in new-build housing."





In addition to the cost savings and sustainability of this upgrade, you may also improve your health by installing a heat pump. People living in homes that were part of the U.K. study reported no dampness or mold and fewer asthma symptoms.

Studies like this are helpful because they further prove the many benefits of heat pumps over traditional HVAC systems that are fueled by dirty energy.

A professor of building performance and policy, Aaron Gillich, told The Guardian, "We're finding that all those reasons not to go ahead with a heat pump are slowly but surely falling away."

"This study has presented strong evidence that domestic air source heat pumps, and in some cases even electric heating panels, increase power demand at individual dwelling level but this is not necessarily transmitted to local grid peak demand," the researchers wrote.

