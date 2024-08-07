Texas homeowners left frustrated after insurance companies drop them: 'We are sitting ducks'

"I just feel that there needs to be at least a solution, not zero solution."

Texas is one of the states most vulnerable to extreme weather, and homeowners are scrambling or worried as insurance companies have suddenly dropped some residents.

What's happening?

KVUE reported that some residents in the Lone Star State are struggling to retain their homeowners insurance because of a high risk of brush fires.

Kim Stefanowicz, who has lived in the Deer Creek Ranch area for almost 20 years, said that Travelers Insurance informed her it would no longer cover her house.

"Retention is always our goal, but it's balanced with thoughtful and disciplined underwriting. In general, we routinely evaluate our risk exposure and make adjustments as needed," the insurance company said in a statement published by KVUE.

Lisa Kelly, who also lives in the community, said that she is still insured by State Farm. However, she is concerned about the potential for fires, as she is unable to trim the trees around her property any further to minimize the risk.

According to the news station, the neighborhood (roughly 20 miles outside of Austin) is near a protected area that is home to the endangered golden-cheeked warbler — a migratory bird species that nests only in Texas, per Cornell's All About Birds.

"We are sitting ducks waiting for a lightning strike in the preserve that will ignite that entire area," Kelly told KVUE.

"I just feel that there needs to be at least a solution, not zero solution," Stefanowicz added.

Why is this important?

The situation highlights how rising global temperatures have the potential to impact everyone and every species who lives on this planet, making it crucial to work together to safeguard our immediate health and well-being and the Earth itself.

Mismanagement of resources has contributed to habitat loss for wildlife, leading to biodiversity loss. This creates the potential for collapse of ecosystems that support human life.

Around one-third of the food we eat depends on pollinators, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but their numbers have declined in part because developers have bulldozed native plants and replaced them with roads and expansive turf lawns.

As the U.S. Geological Survey notes, migratory birds provide a range of benefits, including pollination, pest control, and economic support through recreation activities.

Meanwhile, the use of dirty fuels like gas, oil, and coal has caused our planet to overheat at an accelerated rate, leading to more extreme weather events like wildfires and intense hurricanes. According to Bloomberg, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that Texas is leading the country in total damages from billion-dollar disasters since 1980.

What can be done about this?

Educating yourself about critical climate issues and learning how to spot misinformation or misleading claims can empower you to make planet-friendly decisions, whether by supporting brands invested in contributing to a cleaner future or by donating to causes that matter to you.

Continued investment in clean-energy projects is also helping to reduce our country's reliance on dirty fuels. Switching to energy-efficient appliances (with cash available through the Inflation Reduction Act) and upgrading to LED light bulbs are ways to reduce harmful pollution and even lower your utility bills.

