Solar owners say a simple rinse can unlock 5% more power

Dirty solar panels can block sunlight from reaching the cells beneath them, so a system may produce less electricity than it should.

And according to solar owners swapping tips online, a simple rinse with water can sometimes bring panels closer to peak performance. Several people have reported seeing around 5% more solar generation after cleaning off dust, pollen, and grime.

That can matter more than it sounds. Even a small drop in output can add up over time, especially in dusty or pollen-heavy areas. The upside, homeowners say, is that making a difference often does not require fancy equipment or specialty chemicals.

In a recent Reddit discussion in the r/solar subreddit, one homeowner asked a question many solar users eventually run into: "Does cleaning the panels make a difference in generation? How often should they be cleaned? Is special equipment required? A special cleaning solution?"

Commenters added that cleaning can help, but mainly when panels are visibly dirty or when local conditions make buildup more likely, including desert dust, tree pollen, or grime collecting on low-tilt panels.

The most common advice was also the simplest: use water, a soft brush or cloth, and avoid anything abrasive.

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For many households, rain already handles much of the job. Commenters in wetter regions said they often leave panels alone unless they notice a film building up.

But people in drier climates said cleaning every few months can be worth it. One user in Phoenix said they hose their panels down every couple of months and get "maybe 5% more generation" afterward. Another commenter noted that annual soiling losses in arid climates with low-tilt panels can be as high as 15% to 25%.

The thread also came with a few warnings. Users said to skip pressure washers, hard-bristle brushes, and harsh cleaners. If hard water is an issue, one suggested distilled or deionized water, or an inexpensive in-line RV hose filter.

The biggest benefit of a simple cleaning is straightforward: better power production without spending much money. If a quick rinse restores even a few percentage points of output, that could mean more electricity from the system already in place and potentially lower utility bills.

But on the flip side, several commenters repeatedly said that paid cleanings often do not pencil out for average homeowners if rainfall naturally takes care of most buildup.

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