Gardeners are embracing chaos gardening trend as native seed demand surges

TikTok's "chaos gardening" trend is taking root around Washington, D.C., as more homeowners look for lower-maintenance yards that can support local wildlife.

The idea is simple: Scatter seeds, step back, and let nature take the lead. But local gardeners are pairing that loose approach with a more intentional emphasis on native plants.

Axios reported that the practice of tossing seeds into a yard and seeing what grows is gaining traction in the region as demand for native plants rises.

The trend is part of a broader shift away from traditional turf lawns and toward landscapes that work better with local conditions.

That demand is also showing up at garden centers. Bridget Murphy, the store manager of Ginkgo Gardens on Capitol Hill, said the shop often sells out of native flower seeds. Local garden centers count milkweed, echinacea, black-eyed Susans, blanket flowers, and coreopsis among the most popular picks in the area.

Still, experts said the TikTok trend can oversimplify the process. In the Mid-Atlantic, where weather can be unpredictable, randomly scattering seed packets does not always work as advertised, and some native species may not bloom until their second or even third season.

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Still, the growing interest in native chaos gardens reflects a practical desire for yards that require less mowing, watering, and upkeep.

Native species are better suited to local soil and weather, and they provide food and shelter for wildlife and pollinators in ways many standard lawns do not. Sara Ressing, an education and program coordinator with Wild Ones, told Axios that native plants can improve ecosystems and help address climate pressures. Even replacing part of a lawn can make a difference.

Experts have suggested being a bit more deliberate than TikTok might imply. Instead of tossing down a random wildflower mix, look for seeds and plants native to your area and match them to the amount of sun, soil, and moisture your yard actually gets.

As Ressing told Axios, native plants "offer this easy solution to make positive change" while also "connecting us to a sense of place."

"What better plants to grow in cracks than a plant that really, truly belongs?" she added.

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