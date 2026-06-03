The 'Mosquito Bucket of Doom' is one of the simplest ways to fight pests at home

Mosquitoes are drawn to the fermenting water and lay eggs there.

Mosquito season can make even the nicest backyard miserable, but a popular tip circulating online suggests a surprisingly low-tech fix: a "Mosquito Bucket of Doom" that targets larvae before they become biting adults.

A post on X from Give A S*** About Nature (@giveas***nature) is spreading a simple DIY mosquito-control method that uses a 5-gallon bucket, water, yard waste, and a Bti dunk.

You can crash your yard's mosquito population without spraying a single chemical with a Mosquito Bucket of Doom.



Fill a 5-gallon bucket about two-thirds with water. Drop in a handful of grass clippings, leaves, or hay. Let it sit for a day, then drop in a Bti dunk (also called… pic.twitter.com/SwPjiO2j8O — Give A Shit About Nature (@giveashitnature) May 29, 2026

The setup calls for partly filling the bucket with water, adding grass clippings, leaves, or hay, waiting a day, and then dropping in a mosquito dunk containing Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis, also known as Bti.

Mosquitoes are drawn to the fermenting water and lay eggs there, while Bti stops the larvae from developing into biting adults.

This naturally occurring soil bacterium targets mosquito, blackfly, and fungus gnat larvae while leaving bees, butterflies, fireflies, fish, frogs, birds, pets, and people unharmed.

The post also compares the bucket method with widespread yard fogging with pyrethroids, which can kill beneficial insects.

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Give A S*** About Nature also notes that Doug Tallamy's Homegrown National Park launched a "Mosquito Bucket Challenge" in 2021, encouraging neighborhoods to use the tactic together for greater impact.

Mosquitoes are more than a minor annoyance for many households. They can drive families off patios, make gardening unpleasant, and reduce the time people spend outdoors exercising, relaxing, or tending plants.

Give A S*** About Nature's instructions are simple: place a 5-gallon bucket in a shady area, add water and some organic plant material, and put in a Bti dunk after a day.

A fresh dunk is needed roughly every 30 days, and the bucket should be refilled as water evaporates.

The post also recommends putting 1/2-inch mesh hardware cloth over the bucket to keep animals from getting trapped and placing it where kids and pets can't easily reach it.

One bucket per yard is described as "a great start," though broader neighborhood participation appears to improve results.

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