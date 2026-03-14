HOA sparks debate after forcing homeowner to remove yard feature: 'It was clearly alive'

Across the country, homeowners associations have made headlines for restricting residents.

A frustrated family member in San Antonio, Texas, has ignited debate online after claiming their aunt's homeowners association forced her to cut down a live oak tree that may not have been dead after all.

As shared in their Reddit post to r/treelaw, the family member explained that the HOA instructed their aunt to remove a dead live oak in the front yard. But the family believed the tree was still alive and possibly budding for spring.

"My mom saw buds and leaves growing on tree and had aunt take photo of the growth. Going into spring in Texas it was clearly alive in her opinion," the original poster wrote, questioning whether the HOA acted too quickly and asking if there was any legal recourse after the tree was cut down in March.

The thread quickly filled with comments as people weighed in on whether suing the HOA would be realistic.

Some pointed out that in Texas, damages for tree removal can be limited, and proving the tree was healthy would likely have required documentation from an arborist before it was taken down. Others questioned the size of the tree and whether local protections applied.

Beyond legality, losing a mature tree can feel deeply personal, especially when it appears unnecessary.

Live oaks provide more than shade. They cool neighborhoods during scorching Texas summers, reduce energy bills by lowering air-conditioning demand, absorb carbon pollution, and provide habitat for birds and pollinators.

Removing even one healthy tree can reduce property value and increase long-term maintenance costs.

Across the country, homeowners associations have made headlines for restricting residents from planting native gardens, replacing grass lawns with drought-tolerant landscaping, or growing food in their front yards. These rules can limit homeowners' ability to save money, reduce water use, and create more sustainable outdoor spaces.

When HOAs block sustainable living, homeowners may feel stuck maintaining high-maintenance lawns that cost more in time and money. While there may not be much this particular homeowner can do now that the tree is gone, others facing similar disputes may have options.

Residents do have a say, though. They can work within their associations to update bylaws and advocate for eco-friendly improvements, from native gardens to energy-saving upgrades.

This oak tree reminds us that the rules shaping our neighborhoods have real environmental and financial consequences.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.