Georgia HOA feud spirals from online insults into formal ethics complaints

"Nobody should send county police after their neighbors just because they feel like it."

Homeowners associations have a well-earned reputation for creating messy disputes. A neighborhood feud in Georgia has shown that when a powerful public official is involved, it only adds fuel to the fire.

What happened?

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, Facebook name-calling escalated into a pair of ethics complaints against Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson. The conflict in the gated Ellard community in Roswell revolved around allegations that Anderson threw his weight around to bully neighbors.

The first complaint alleged that Anderson improperly influenced police and animal control after reports that neighbors Matt and Laurel Nelson's Dobermans were running loose on Anderson's lawn. The Nelsons said that Anderson essentially got police to do a do-over after a favorable initial pass, according to The AJC.

The AJC revealed that the new report included more of Anderson's wife Maureen's version of the story. It's not hard to connect the dots that the conflict included HOA power struggle dynamics. According to Laurel Nelson, who spoke with the paper, her husband Matt serves on the board, and Maureen gave up her seat after losing sway with it.

The AJC reported that the Andersons' overtures to the Nelsons got nastier, including an attorney asking Nelson to resign and accusing the family of calling the Andersons "Mr. and Mrs. Voldemort" on Facebook.

The police defended their behavior in comments to the outlet, denying that Anderson influenced matters.

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A second complaint, filed by HOA president Amit Mehrotra, alleged Dick Anderson harassed him in relation to his communication with his wife Maureen and threatened to bring the police into the dispute

Why does the HOA feud matter?

The story taps into a broader frustration with HOA culture. Across the country, HOAs face criticism for overreach, including efforts to block money-saving home upgrades, such as native plant lawns or solar panels. Instead of all-out war, finding a way to work with HOAs is a better option.

In this case, the dispute involves a resident attempting to unjustly influence the HOA and neighbors, but there are mechanisms in place to file a complaint or escalate the issue.

The AJC reported that the county's Ethics Commission voted to move the cases toward formal hearings. If a violation is ultimately found to be intentional, the penalty could include a public reprimand and a fine of up to $1,000, per The AJC.

"Nobody should send county police after their neighbors just because they feel like it," Laurel Nelson told the publication.

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