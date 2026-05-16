Homeowner fights with 2 HVAC techs over heat pumps in cold-weather states

Upgrading a home with energy-efficient appliances can be an exciting process, but outdated or incorrect guidance from contractors can quickly complicate things.

One homeowner considering a heat pump system turned to Reddit for advice after two contractors insisted they keep a gas furnace as backup heat during the winter.

"They keep repeating the heat pump won't cut it in negative degree weather, etc," the original poster explained. "Thus, doubling the cost for us."

"At the same time, I keep reading all about people who live in much colder climates and only have a heat pump," they added.





The homeowner was right to be skeptical. Modern heat pumps rely on high-tech compression and refrigeration technology that, when properly installed and rated, can handle even the most brutal winters with extreme efficiency. This efficiency can often lead to significant savings on utility costs. In fact, a Harvard study demonstrated that residents across the United States could benefit from an upgrade.

To better understand your HVAC options, compare competitive quotes, and see how much you can save with an upgraded heating and cooling system, consult the experts at EnergySage to connect with trusted installers.

Luckily for this homeowner, commenters were quick to clear up their concerns.

"Find a contractor who understands and mostly installs heat pumps," one wrote. "I am in CT and have not had to use any backup heat this winter with my cold climate heat pumps."

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"I live in a colder climate than you," another wrote. "You don't need backup heat with a modern cold climate heat pump. HVAC guys are just stuck in the past."

If this Reddit conversation has you curious about an upgrade, check out EnergySage's free tools to get started.

If you're concerned about the upfront costs of a new HVAC, another company, Palmetto, offers a $0-down leasing program that can lower your costs by up to 50%. Palmetto HVAC leases start from as low as $99 a month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

Plus, for targeted heating and cooling, the Merino Mono offers a non-whole-home HVAC option at a fraction of the typical price, and it can be installed in just an hour.

Homeowners with heat pumps often consider pairing their energy-efficient HVAC with solar panels to drive down utility costs further. Luckily, EnergySage can help you here, too, with resources that can save you up to $10,000 on solar installation costs.

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