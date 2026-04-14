Before-and-after photos show what a gorgeous rain garden should look like

Grass lawns can be thirsty, fussy, and expensive. But one homeowner's backyard transformation shows what can happen when you work with water instead of fighting it.

In the r/gardening subreddit, one user shared a series of photos documenting their rain garden installation designed to help capture stormwater runoff, along with updated shots taken one year later.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the first images, fresh plugs sit in a basin carefully positioned to catch water flowing from the home's roof. A year later, that same space is full and textured, with plants filling in to create a dense, vibrant bed.

Rain gardens are built to absorb stormwater at the source, channeling it into shallow, planted basins where it can soak into the soil instead of rushing into the street.

That process reduces erosion and helps keep overwhelmed drainage systems from backing up during heavy storms.

It also allows water to filter slowly through layers of roots and soil, which can trap pollutants before they reach nearby streams and rivers. For homeowners, that can mean fewer muddy patches and less standing water after heavy rains.

This same thinking can also apply to the rest of the yard. Natural lawns don't need the constant mowing schedule, fertilizer routine, or sprinkler system that normal grass demands. Once they're established, they largely handle themselves, which can mean fewer weekend chores and lower water bills over time.

Even turning one chronically soggy corner into a rain garden can make a noticeable difference.

Gardeners in the comments section couldn't help but share their reactions to the rain garden.

"I love this. I bought some bulbs for wet areas because the lowest part of our yard collects water like crazy. This looks great. I hope mine looks half as nice," one Redditor commented.

"I'm a horticulturalist and work for a garden writer. I've seen a fair number of rain gardens - both in person and photos. This is the finest I've seen yet! Beautifully designed and placed," added another commenter.

For anyone dealing with pooling water or high-maintenance turf, this thread doubles as proof that a functional fix can also look intentional — and beautiful.

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