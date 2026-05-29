Homeowner swapped their last gas appliance for induction and watched the gas bill disappear in a month

The decision can be easy, but the logistics can slow people down.

After two years of relying on rooftop solar, one homeowner decided it no longer made sense to keep paying for gas just to power a single remaining appliance: the cooktop.

After switching to induction, they said the gas bill was gone within a month.

In the post on r/sustainability, the homeowner explained that their house was already partly electrified, with solar covering power needs, but the cooktop still ran on gas. That meant they were still paying a gas connection fee for what was essentially a single appliance.

The swap turned out to be more involved than simply replacing the cooktop. The project required capping the gas line, confirming the circuit setup could support the new cooktop, and checking that the cabinetry would fit.

Still, they described the process as manageable with the right coordination, especially when the installer and appliance supplier were on the same page. Four months later, they said the cooking transition felt natural, and the financial payoff was immediate.

The decision to swap from gas to electric cooking can be easy, but the logistics can slow people down. Coordinating contractors and double-checking what is required before upgrading is a good way to prevent any headaches during the installation process.

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In the comments, users were quick to point out that induction stovetops offer more than just financial benefits — they also can improve the day-to-day cooking experience.

"We switched from electric to induction not too long ago," one wrote. "The pans heat up super fast … I find it easier to keep consistent heat control, and because of its speed, if I need to bring a simmer to a boil, it's super easy."

Another pointed out that making the switch also helps reduce exposure to indoor air pollutants.

"I didn't realize how much my asthma was affected by the NOX particulates given off by gas stoves, until I went electric and stopped breathing them," one wrote.

By pairing solar panels with electric appliances, the homeowner is making the most of the low- or no-cost energy generated by the system.

If you're considering making the switch to solar, EnergySage offers free tools that can help you compare competitive bids from vetted local installers, potentially saving you up to $10,000 in the process.

And for homeowners who aren't ready to pay up front, Palmetto's LightReach program offers $0-down solar leasing that can lower utility bills by up to 20%.

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