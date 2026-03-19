HOA sues homeowner for building government-approved fence: 'Everything that happened ... is ridiculous'

"Even if you win, the process is the punishment."

A homeowner thought they had checked every box before building a fence in their backyard. Unfortunately, their homeowners association had other plans and took them to court.

A Reddit user shared the strange, infuriating tale and relevant legal documents in an anti-HOA subreddit.

According to the post, which earned 3.1K upvotes, the homeowner constructed a four-foot fence in 2022 after receiving approval from the local government and their HOA.

Everything was in order, but things took an unexpected turn.

Audacious behavior from HOAs isn't out of the ordinary, but you can often work with them to find common ground and amend rules that don't serve your community. However, this may be one of the most glaring examples of an HOA flipping the script in the worst possible way.

First, the HOA reportedly claimed the homeowner violated its policies. Then, a month later, it tried to change its rules to require fences to be at least 10 feet away from property lines.

That proposal failed to gain traction. However, in September, the HOA sued the homeowner, claiming that its 30-foot minimum setback rule applied not only to buildings but also to fences.

That argument didn't fly in the court of law. "The trial judge rejects this argument as utterly ridiculous in April 2024, and the appeals panel affirms in May 2025," the poster explained.

The HOA's campaign against the fence also failed to gain support from other Redditors.

"Everything that happened after the fence was built is ridiculous," one commenter posited. "The fence was built as approved by both the government and the HOA. If it was later found to be in violation of the rules, then that's on the HOA for approving it."

"Your HOA fees hard at work," another said wryly.

"And they appealed!" a third replied in disbelief.

"Hope the owner got attorney fees, etc., back. Even if you win, the process is the punishment," another lamented.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.