Homeowner shares 144 kWh one-day solar haul — and fellow owners say the output is very good

"The curve looks great, I would say that's good."

A Pennsylvania homeowner's solar panels had a great energy production day, and their post about it drew a few Redditors' attention.

What happened?

The user posted an image of the system's daily performance on Reddit, writing, "Have a 23.76 kw system (residential) in central PA, Harrisburg. I think 144 kwh produced in one day is great, but don't know enough to be 100% confident, so figured I'd ask the internet. Today was the perfect day, 0 clouds."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The figure became a benchmark for other solar owners in the replies. Many of them compared the results against their own systems.

The homeowner said in a comment that the setup uses Silfab 440 QD panels with Enphase IQ8+ inverters and later shared the cost details: "It cost $47k to install (paid up front for it). Got $14k back on the taxes, so cost ended up being around $33k when all said and done. No batteries, with PA being 1 to 1, it just made sense to use the grid."

Why does solar panel energy production matter?

In places with favorable policies, like 1:1 net metering, strong production days can make home energy costs much easier to manage.

Solar can also help households cut pollution while reducing reliance on expensive grid power, especially during the hottest and brightest months, when electricity demand often rises. Pairing rooftop solar with efficient electric appliances can drive utility costs even lower, making it easier to run a home on cheaper, cleaner energy.

If you want to go solar, EnergySage has free tools that can save you up to $10,000 by helping you curate competitive bids from local installers. If you're ready to go solar but not ready to spend up front, Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%.

What are people saying?

Most commenters viewed the output as a strong result.

One wrote, "The curve looks great, I would say that's good."

"Usually a well designed system is clipped at the top, shown by a flat spot," another added. "That means you didn't overpay for inverters."

A few comments also compared the homeowner's numbers with real-world results from similar setups. "Your system efficiency on this day would be 144/23.76=6.06 which is a very good number," one person said.

Another chimed in, "I did 77 with a 12.8 kW system in PA yesterday so seems like you are pretty much right on track."

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