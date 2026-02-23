Homeowner receives 'out of control' $48,000 quote after HVAC 'expert' recommends preemptive replacement: 'It puts things into perspective'

While the growing availability of renewable energy options for home heating and cooling means that homeowners across geographies, climates, and financial backgrounds can access eco-conscious HVAC upgrades, it also means that the risks of stumbling across an overpriced or exploitative installation service are higher than ever.

In the r/raleigh subreddit, one user shared their experience receiving an "out of control" $48,000 quote for a system upgrade that more likely cost only around 10% of that. Folks in the subreddit were quick to jump to the original poster's defense and issue warnings for similar exploitative services.

"Always get 2-3 quotes," one commenter recommended. "It puts things into perspective. I've had great luck with Lee Air who did a great job on our system for a bigger home than yours. Our total came out to like $9K about 14 months ago and it involved replacing the furnace and heat pump."

The top comment refers to the HVAC "experts" in question as "crooks," urging other folks to steer clear. Another advised, "Run, don't walk away … there's got to be somebody that's going to do it for a reasonable rate."





Conventional heating and cooling systems rely on a central AC unit paired with a furnace or boiler — effective, but environmentally unsafe. These systems rely on the combustion of fuels like coal and oil for energy generation. That's why making the switch to clean energy is essential for the health of our planet — as long as you do it safely.

To ensure that you stay conscientious when scouting for your home improvement services, you can start by looking to trusted sources like The Cool Down's partner Mitsubishi for a well-rounded inquiry into your various HVAC options.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Done right, upgrading to an energy-efficient HVAC can drastically lower your monthly energy bills while keeping your household's carbon impact to a minimum. With both all-electric and hybrid options at your disposal, you can find the solution that works for you, based on your geographic location as well as your budget.

