Homeowner gets $1,575 shock after new water meter reveals years of estimated bills

"To me, the solution is for them to forgive the charges and move forward."

A homeowner said he was hit with a massive catch-up bill tied to previously estimated charges after the City of Hollywood, Florida, updated his water meter.

What happened?

According to CBS News Miami, Hollywood resident James Wilson said the city's meter installation was followed by a retroactive bill of $1,575.

"We got a water bill for almost $1,600," Wilson said. "When I contacted the City of Hollywood, they told me they are retroactively charging from April 2022 until today."

City officials blamed the charge on Wilson's previous meter failing to transmit usage data despite still recording it, CBS reported. As a result, he was billed using estimates until staff later pulled the stored readings and recalculated the account using what the city said was his actual water use.

He said he has not paid the bill while the city continues to review it.

"To me, the solution is for them to forgive the charges and move forward, paying whatever the accurate reading is," Wilson said. The city, meanwhile, says that "there is no free water," according to spokesperson Joanne Hussey.

Why does it matter?

Estimated utility bills can hide major costs until they arrive all at once. For homeowners already juggling mortgage payments, insurance, groceries, and power bills, a surprise four-figure charge can quickly throw a monthly budget off balance.

CBS reported that Hollywood customers can tell whether a bill reflects a real reading or an estimate by checking the code: "A" means actual usage, while "E" means estimated.

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Noticing that sooner could help residents contact the utility department before a larger balance builds up.

What can I do?

If your water bill suddenly jumps, check whether the charge is based on actual or estimated use and contact your utility right away. Hollywood residents with billing concerns can call the Utility Department at 954-921-3938.

Homeowners comparing water heater replacement options can also look into heat pump water heaters. You can also pair solar panels with efficient electric appliances to drive your utility costs even lower.

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