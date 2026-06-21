Homeowner overwhelmed by half-acre of grass gets several blunt suggestions

"Just leave it on the lawn."

A Reddit user trying to manage nearly half an acre of grass asked for help after realizing their compost setup could not keep up with the clippings.

Most replies pointed to two options: leave the cut grass where it falls or start replacing some of the lawn.

What happened?

On Reddit, the poster described struggling to keep up with 1,800 square meters of grass.

"I'm stuck," they began. "I have 1,800 m2 (0.44 acre or 19,375 sq ft) of grass to manage. I have this pile where I try to put as much old wood, chips from trees and so on, but I am overwhelmed. I will try to dry new grass cuttings before adding them to the pile, but I can't provide so much carbon. I know I should turn it, but this is just too much. Help please, any ideas are welcome."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit



Several commenters said there was little point in trying to compost every round of cuttings.

One person said, "Just get a mulching attachment for your lawn mower and leave the clippings in place to break down."

Another recommended, "I love grass clippings as mulch after dead and dried. It feeds the soil and suppresses weeds. I put it on the paths between garden beds too."

"Just leave it on the lawn," a third suggested. "Check out r/NoLawns if you're interested in learning about why and how to reduce the amount of lawn on your property."

Why does it matter?

The discussion reflects a wider downside of conventional lawns. They can take substantial time, water, fuel, and labor to maintain while providing little besides appearance, and leaving clippings on the grass after mowing can return nutrients to the soil and reduce waste.

Some commenters suggested going further by converting sections of turf into native plantings, garden beds, or other lower-maintenance landscaping. For homeowners, that can mean less mowing and watering while adding more practical value to the space.

Using part of a yard to grow food can help households spend less on produce, enjoy fresher and better-tasting fruits and vegetables, and gain mental and physical health benefits from spending time outside.

Smaller lawns can also mean less mowing-related pollution and less yard waste to handle, while native plants can benefit pollinators and other local wildlife.

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