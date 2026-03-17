Frustrated homeowner seeks advice after housing board demands massive payment for home renovation: 'Is this the norm?'

These extra costs are particularly frustrating given that the homeowner likely wanted the renovation in order to save money.

One homeowner who wanted to install solar panels on their townhouse reported a frustrating experience with their strata organization, which manages the property.

"Strata is asking for ~$2K to approve solar installation — is this the norm?" the original poster asked in their thread in the r/AusRenovation subreddit.

They added: "The complex has around 40 townhouses. We are contemplating installing solar panels, and strata came back with the below estimation for the same."

The OP laid out a list of fees, including "strata management correspondence with committee," "solicitor costs to draft bylaw," and even postage. The estimated total was about $2,000, apparently to cover the costs of drafting and registering a new rule.

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These extra costs are particularly frustrating given that the original poster likely wanted solar panels in order to save money. Going solar is one of the best ways to reduce your monthly energy bill, gain independence from the energy grid, and help the environment by generating clean energy.

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The original poster seemed hesitant to go with the plan. "Do you know if this is normal? Seems like too high a cost to install solar!" they said.

However, it isn't unusual to need to work with an organization such as a strata or homeowners association to install solar panels. There are often ways to change bylaws to make them more favorable to homeowners.

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Commenters were not surprised, but they did have practical advice.

"How urgently do you want them installed and how long to go till the next strata [annual general meeting]?" one user said. "Getting this bylaw passed at the next AGM will reduce some of your costs (definitely the meeting and the postage and handling costs). Talk to your [executive committee] and they might even see the value in passing this bylaw that covers all units for any future solar installation subject to certain guidelines."

With the help of EnergySage's free services, you can save up to $10,000 when installing solar panels. Its convenient mapping tool offers a state-by-state breakdown of solar installation costs alongside a guide to the incentives available to help reduce those costs.

EnergySage also offers information on adding battery storage to your solar setup. This is an extremely effective way to protect your home from outages, allowing you to keep the lights on even when the grid isn't available. Use EnergySage's free tools to get and compare quotes.

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