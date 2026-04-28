Homeowner shows off photo of massive tax return after installing rooftop solar

Filing annual taxes can often be a stressful and frustrating process, but one homeowner turned to Reddit after a major home upgrade led to a surprisingly big boost in this year's return.

The original poster revealed a screenshot in r/TurboTax that showed a $12,535 refund.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Turns out solar does pay for itself," they explained.

The OP's large refund was likely tied to the federal investment tax credit, or ITC, which allowed homeowners to deduct 30% of the total cost of a solar installation from their tax bill. While that incentive phased out at the start of 2026, lawmakers have hinted at the possibility of reviving the lucrative program.

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While this program, for now, is no longer available, solar panels are still one of the best investments to curb rising energy costs and save big on your bills. Some homeowners can bank over six figures in savings during the lifetime of a solar system.

If you're looking to transform your utility bills, free tools from EnergySage can connect you with quick solar installation estimates and help you compare quotes.

The OP said that they completed their solar installation themselves. The setup includes 16 ground-mounted panels, along with a few batteries to store the energy.

While it wasn't clear how much of the tax refund came from the ITC, the OP noted that it accounted for a significant portion.

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Though some commenters were skeptical of the OP's claims, others chimed in about similar experiences.

"I bundled a new roof with my solar installation so am being reimbursed (26% back) on the whole project," one user wrote.

"I got solar for my house, and we got $10k back that year," another added. "... During the summer, we never had an energy bill."

Someone else said: "Paid $30 grand for my setup. I'll get 80% back from fed tax and state grant money. My system will have paid for itself in three years."

It may take time to see whether another major federal solar tax credit emerges, but homeowners can still take advantage of a range of local rebates and incentives for clean energy upgrades.

The experts at EnergySage can help you find all the rebates available in your area and, by connecting you with competitive quotes, save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

By using its helpful mapping tool, you can even compare the average cost of solar on a state-by-state basis and view details of incentives in your area. It can help you lock in the best price available for your clean home upgrade.

And to save even more by avoiding peak electricity rates while boosting your home's energy security, consider pairing solar with a home battery. EnergySage can also help here by providing tailored information on the best storage options for your home and budget.

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