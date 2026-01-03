Homeowner explains why they run AC constantly despite rising electricity prices: 'Not having to worry about the power bill is awesome'

"No longer having to manage my AC use … is life-changing."

One Illinois homeowner really got the most out of their solar panels when they used them to get free air conditioning all summer long.

They posted about their experience in the r/solar subreddit.

"Blasting the a/c all summer and not having to worry about the power bill is awesome," they wrote. "We got our system installed last fall, so this is our first summer with the panels. Even with the a/c cranked up, we're still overproducing. Feels good."

As this homeowner illustrated, solar panels are incredibly effective at allowing you to save money on your utility bills, even while energy prices are rising across the wider grid.





With the help of battery storage, they can also grant you independence and make your home more resilient in the case of a disaster or outage. To save money when you install solar (up to $10,000), learn more about your options through TCD's Solar Explorer.

In addition to saving money, this is the most eco-friendly way to run your air conditioner. Solar power doesn't produce air pollution that traps heat in Earth's atmosphere, making it superior to grid energy that often comes from coal or other polluting sources.

Other commenters expressed similar experiences.

"Word," replied one user. "I live in Arizona. No longer having to manage my AC use around time of use peak hours is life-changing."

Solar panels are most effective at saving you money when they are paired with energy-efficient heating and cooling appliances, such as a heat pump. TCD's HVAC Explorer can point you in the direction of an HVAC system that suits your home and fits your budget.

