Dad fires back after headhunter issues bold, false claim about rooftop solar owners: 'You sure about that?'

"I have never met someone who regretted it."

by Thomas Godwin
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A solar panel owner and father, Imperfect Dad (@imperfectdad__), jumped on TikTok to discredit a false statement claiming those who purchase solar panels regret it. 

"You sure about that?" he said, followed by his meaningful disagreement.

@imperfectdad__ Do I regret buying my solar panels? Easy answer NO #SOLAR #energy #home ♬ original sound - ImperfectDad | Husband | Life

Headhunter and real estate investor Dandanzhudg (@dandanzhudg) claimed that, "Everyone, and I mean every single person who has purchased solar panels, has regretted it." 

Imperfect Dad said he, for one, didn't regret his own decision, and he broke down his family's original purchase, annual costs, and overall savings, disputing Dandanzhudg's assertion. 


It's not just Imperfect Dad's refutation that proves the original poster's claim false, however. Nationwide, homeowners with solar panels can save an average of $1,500 per year on their power bills, according to MarketWatch. 

In fact, installing solar panels is one of the biggest energy hacks available to homeowners, capable of reducing energy costs to $0. Upfront costs can be significant, but long-term offsets are substantial and make solar a strong investment opportunity. 

EnergySage is an online marketplace that helps drive down those upfront costs, allowing potential solar panel consumers to estimate costs, compare installation quotes, and educate themselves on the efficacy of solar power. 

On its informative platform, EnergySage connects consumers with vetted installers and offers tools to evaluate overall costs, savings, and financing options. 

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Despite the upfront costs mentioned by Imperfect Dad, those who invest in solar panels can also save with incentives. Unfortunately, the Big Beautiful Bill has eliminated the federal tax incentive for solar beginning at the end of the year, so time is running out

You can still act, however. With EnergySage's free tools, you can save up to $10,000 in estimated incentives for solar purchases. EnergySage's mapping tools and detailed, state-by-state incentives information are also invaluable for first-time solar investments.

The comments section on TikTok largely supported Imperfect Dad's assessments or showed interest by requesting more information. 

One commenter said they only regretted not getting a larger system: "My system paid for itself in the first five to six years," they said. "A lot faster than estimated."

"I have never met someone who regretted it," said another commenter.

