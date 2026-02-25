Homeowner shares concerns after neighbors 'irrationally' complain about household upgrade: 'I fear ... vandalism or worse'

A homeowner turned to the internet for advice after their neighbor expressed vehement opposition to the homeowner's installing solar panels on their own home.

"Has anyone run into neighbors that are passionately and irrationally opposed to solar?" the homeowner asked on the r/TeslaSolar subreddit. "Mine is so bad that I fear of vandalism or worse."

"What would you do?" the original poster continued.

With so much unreliable information available these days, it is important to rely on quality sources to get the real facts. In reality, solar remains one of the best ways to save money on home energy costs with very few downsides.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

EnergySage is a great place to get accurate, reliable information on home solar, including the ability to easily obtain quotes from vetted local solar installers.

For their part, the OP's fellow Redditors chimed in with their own suggestions.

"I don't talk to people trying to manage my property," said one commenter.

"Put up cameras," added another. "I would recommend that to every homeowner regardless of the situation."

"If they haven't done anything then just set up a perimeter camera for peace of mind," agreed a third commenter.

While the OP's neighbor appeared to rely on unsubstantiated conspiracy theories and other inaccurate claims, the fact remains that home solar is a great way to combat rising electricity costs.

EnergySage makes home solar even more affordable with powerful yet easy-to-use online tools that save customers an average of $10,000 on solar installation. It even offers a mapping tool that allows you to easily see the average price of a solar installation in your state and to see what solar incentives are available in your area.

To push the value of home solar even further, many homeowners pair solar panels with a home battery system. A home battery stores electricity for when you and your family need it most, such as during a power outage, allowing you to power your home independently of the grid.

A home battery can also save homeowners even more money on energy costs.

Of course, some people, like the OP's neighbor, will continue to believe what they want regardless of the facts.

"Funny enough, he offered to buy me a gas generator if I would not go solar," the OP wrote in the comments. "He doesn't get it."

Unfortunately, the OP hasn't been the only homeowner to face opposition to their solar panels.

For example, another homeowner described how their neighbor lodged a series of complaints to the city in retaliation for the homeowner installing solar panels on their own property.

Another homeowner had to take on their own homeowners association after it put unreasonable restrictions on solar installations.

