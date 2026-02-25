  • Home Home

Homeowner shares concerns after neighbors 'irrationally' complain about household upgrade: 'I fear ... vandalism or worse'

"He doesn't get it."

by Daniel Gala
A homeowner turned to the internet for advice after their neighbor expressed vehement opposition to the homeowner's installing solar panels on their own home.

Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner turned to the internet for advice after their neighbor expressed vehement opposition to the homeowner's installing solar panels on their own home. 

"Has anyone run into neighbors that are passionately and irrationally opposed to solar?" the homeowner asked on the r/TeslaSolar subreddit. "Mine is so bad that I fear of vandalism or worse." 

"What would you do?" the original poster continued. 

With so much unreliable information available these days, it is important to rely on quality sources to get the real facts. In reality, solar remains one of the best ways to save money on home energy costs with very few downsides. 


Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

EnergySage is a great place to get accurate, reliable information on home solar, including the ability to easily obtain quotes from vetted local solar installers. 

For their part, the OP's fellow Redditors chimed in with their own suggestions. 

"I don't talk to people trying to manage my property," said one commenter.

"Put up cameras," added another. "I would recommend that to every homeowner regardless of the situation." 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

"If they haven't done anything then just set up a perimeter camera for peace of mind," agreed a third commenter.    

While the OP's neighbor appeared to rely on unsubstantiated conspiracy theories and other inaccurate claims, the fact remains that home solar is a great way to combat rising electricity costs.

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

EnergySage makes home solar even more affordable with powerful yet easy-to-use online tools that save customers an average of $10,000 on solar installation. It even offers a mapping tool that allows you to easily see the average price of a solar installation in your state and to see what solar incentives are available in your area.

To push the value of home solar even further, many homeowners pair solar panels with a home battery system. A home battery stores electricity for when you and your family need it most, such as during a power outage, allowing you to power your home independently of the grid.

A home battery can also save homeowners even more money on energy costs. 

Of course, some people, like the OP's neighbor, will continue to believe what they want regardless of the facts.

"Funny enough, he offered to buy me a gas generator if I would not go solar," the OP wrote in the comments. "He doesn't get it."

Unfortunately, the OP hasn't been the only homeowner to face opposition to their solar panels. 

For example, another homeowner described how their neighbor lodged a series of complaints to the city in retaliation for the homeowner installing solar panels on their own property.

Another homeowner had to take on their own homeowners association after it put unreasonable restrictions on solar installations.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider