Homeowner paid for shipping protection, then found a pallet stacked atop 10 solar panels

After paying for extra shipping protection on a solar order, one homeowner says they encountered a disappointing scene in their driveway that was exactly what they were worried about — a heavy pallet had been placed directly on top of their 10 new solar panels.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy, but stories like this serve as a reminder that the delivery process matters almost as much as the equipment itself. If you're considering rooftop solar, EnergySage offers free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes before you commit. Free resources from EnergySage can help shoppers avoid expensive mistakes and better understand their options.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit, a buyer said they ordered 10 panels from San Tan Solar and paid for Route shipping protection. They also said the shipment was supposed to arrive between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and require a signature. The Redditor shared photos of the damage, despite clear labels on the package warning against double-stacking.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



According to the homeowner, the carrier instead dropped off the order at 8:45 a.m. and left without getting a signature. After noticing the delivery alert around 11 a.m. and heading outside, they found a heavy pallet stacked on the solar panels, causing damage to the fragile contents.

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The poster wrote that the top box was torn open, the packaging looked bowed, and the panels had scratches and gouges.

They also posted an update pointing out that apart from the visible damage to the packaging, there could be hidden defects that aren't visible at first glance. They stated that the bigger issue might be "invisible micro-fractures throughout the entire stack of panels," which can reduce power output even when the modules seem mostly intact.

A commenter agreed with the original poster's sentiment, noting how "heavy pressure on the pallet can create hidden cell cracks even if the panel still looks mostly okay from the outside." They also urged the homeowner to "document everything and push the claim with both Route and the seller copied."

Why does it matter?

Solar panels can be a major money-saving investment, helping households lower or even eliminate a large share of their electricity bills over time. But damaged equipment can wipe out those savings if homeowners are left fighting over replacements, refunds, or underperforming systems.

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Micro-fractures may not always be obvious at first glance, potentially leading to weaker performance years before a panel would naturally degrade.

What can I do?

If you're receiving large solar equipment, experts generally recommend gathering evidence by taking photos of all sides of the shipment before moving anything, checking packaging for punctures or bowing, and refusing delivery if serious damage is visible.

Taking screenshots of the delivery window, signature requirements, and seller instructions can also strengthen an insurance or chargeback claim.

For people still in the research phase, using vetted quote-comparison tools may help avoid some of the headaches that can come with piecing together a system alone. EnergySage's solar mapping tool shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, along with details on local solar incentives so you can check out the financial benefits for the state you live in.

EnergySage's free services can also make the shopping process less overwhelming. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 by comparing competitive bids from local installers. Together, those resources can help readers get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages and save money on energy over time. It can also make it easier to go off grid and rely less on the utility. If you're exploring that option, EnergySage has free tools for learning about home battery storage and getting competitive installation estimates.

A user apologized for the damage and stated, "Route is set up to handle exactly this kind of transit damage claim, so filing directly with them using those photos and your order number is the fastest path to getting it resolved."

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