Homeowner urged to seek replacements after installer leaves footprints on all 12 new solar panels

"Get your warranty and point out to the installer where it says no walking on the panels."

A user in Reddit's r/solar community is being urged to push back after spotting "very clear footprints on all 12 of the panels" in a newly installed solar system.

The post quickly gained attention, with many solar-savvy users saying the marks may be more than just a cosmetic problem.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the thread, the user shared frustration over visible footprints left across every panel in a brand-new installation. Commenters overwhelmingly said the installer should be held accountable, arguing that walking on solar panels can damage the cells inside even if the glass doesn't crack right away.

Several users pointed to manufacturer warranty language, including from REC, that requires panels to be installed according to safety and installation instructions. One commenter wrote, "Get your warranty and point out to the installer where it says no walking on the panels."

Others raised additional concerns based on the photos, including claims that mid clamps appeared to have been used where end clamps should have been. Commenters said that could create long-term safety risks if the panels shift over time.

Solar is a major investment that is supposed to lower electric bills and reduce pollution for years. If the panels are damaged during installation, that could undermine both of those goals before the system is even properly up and running.

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Multiple commenters warned that foot traffic can create microfractures in solar cells that may not be visible to the naked eye. Those tiny cracks can lead to hot spots, reduced output, and faster degradation over the life of the system.

Poor workmanship can weaken trust in clean energy upgrades that should be helping families save money and build more resilient homes. It can also create unnecessary waste if panels need to be replaced sooner than expected.

For homeowners considering solar, situations like this are also a reminder that contractor quality matters just as much as panel brand. You can avoid this type of situation by utilizing EnergySage's free services that connect you to vetted installers in your area and provide competitive quotes that can help you save up to $10,000 on installation.

If something looks wrong after a solar install, commenters said to review the manufacturer's installation instructions and warranty language. People in the thread suggested replacement panels. Some also recommended using infrared imaging to check for hot spots or other damage that could indicate cracked cells.

If the installer refuses to address the issue, homeowners may be able to escalate through small claims court, depending on local rules. The key takeaway, according to many commenters, is not to let a rushed or sloppy install slide just because the system is already on the roof.

"This. I had the same problem, pointed out the corresponding clause in my warranty, watched them install new panels," one commenter wrote. Another added: "Given the lack of concern for the panels I'd also be concerned about what you can't see including wiring, wire management, and roof penetrations."

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