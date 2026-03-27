Homeowner issues PSA after discovering way to slash her monthly electricity bill by nearly $800

"I want everyone to feel this kind of freedom."

Climate activist and content creator Lauren (@relauren) is saving a ton of money each month on home energy.

She wanted everyone to know how they can do it too, so she posted an explainer video on Instagram.

"Utility prices are only going up," she said, showing the camera a monthly receipt for $810. "This was our electricity bill this time last year."

Then she held up her current bill and pointed out the total.

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"22 freaking dollars!" she exclaimed.

How is a nearly $800 cost reduction possible, you ask?

"The only way we were able to do this is because we got solar with EnergySage," she explained.

Powering an entire house is expensive, and a big reason why is the rate electric companies charge on your bill. Since solar energy gets you a cheaper rate, installing panels can help you generate long-term savings over time.

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EnergySage guides people through this process. The company offers free, quick cost estimates and quote comparisons, along with resources for finding trusted local installers.

"They make the process way less confusing," Lauren confirmed.

She used EnergySage's resources to get her solar system up and running. Now, she's stacking up extra cash each month that otherwise would have been eaten by bills. She encouraged anyone who could to explore getting into solar.

"I want everyone to feel this kind of freedom," she says.

Getting panels installed does require an upfront investment. Yet they practically pay for themselves after several years, since they are such an inexpensive way to create power, Lauren reiterated.

"Okay you're really selling me, girlie," one commenter wrote on the post.

"We have them," another added. "In the summer we paid like $12 a month."

"Solar is such a win win!" a third affirmed.

"This is energy independence," EnergySage replied. "Thrilled to go on this journey with you!"

Speaking of installation, anyone can save up to $10,000 on the process using EnergySage's free services. For example, the company offers a mapping tool that breaks down the average cost of a home solar system in each state and any available incentives to help you get the best deal possible.

Joining community solar is another way to benefit from the technology without the hassle of home construction.

Already own your own panels? Consider adding battery storage to boost your savings, protect your home during power outages, or live off-grid. Just like with solar, EnergySage has free resources that can help you explore options and save money along the way.

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