Homeowner gets honest about rooftop solar savings three years after installing panels: 'My savings went down year on year'

"Makes the solar decision seem that much more correct."

A Massachusetts homeowner shared three years' worth of solar panel data on Reddit — and the results might surprise people who think that going solar only makes sense in sunnier climates.

"Our net savings for three years is $11k, and 52% of our investment has been paid off in these three years. Our risk-free IRR is 19%, and our total projected payoff period is 5.7 years," they noted in the r/solar community. "... Oddly enough, my savings went down year on year because electric rates were lower in 2025 and we used less electricity this year."

Rooftop solar can cut your energy bills considerably, with trusted outfits such as EnergySage providing no-cost comparison tools that deliver installation quotes from vetted local contractors.

The OP's system powered two electric vehicles alongside their standard household needs, with Year 3 production hitting 9.2 megawatt-hours and grid purchases staying minimal at 2.1 MWh.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on a solar installation via competitive bids, and its state-by-state cost calculator shows average system prices and available rebates in your area, making it easier than ever to lock in the lowest price and claim every available incentive.

Pairing a backup battery with your solar setup can prevent disruptions during outages and enable off-grid capability, and EnergySage's battery comparison tool can help you collect competitive quotes for storage installations.

As for the Reddit community, users were fully onboard with the OP and their savings.

"I now can see what my bill would look like without solar. Wow — that hurts. Makes the solar decision seem that much more correct," one commenter shared.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"I just calculated a very similar result for my setup in NH. Under 6 years payback period. Cheers," someone else shared.

"I bet your installer would love to get this note. Congrats," another person added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.