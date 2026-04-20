'Some people might call this overkill' — this solar setup keeps outages invisible

Installing solar panels has many benefits, including one that homeowners may not initially think of: energy resilience. One homeowner took to Reddit to break down their extensive battery and solar panel setup.

The original poster explained that they were "hooked" after installing panels in 2017 and seeing the benefits.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Since then, the OP has moved into their "forever home." From the get-go, they knew solar panels and batteries were in their future.

"I've never really considered myself a 'prepper'…but when it comes to power, maybe I am," they explained. "Some people might call this overkill. I call it peace of mind."

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Some homeowners, like the OP, install solar for energy security, while others invest for the potential six-figure bill savings. More and more homeowners are seeing the benefits of taking their power generation into their own hands.

Regardless of what draws you to solar, the free tools from EnergySage can help you get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

For the OP, the off-grid setup provides peace of mind in the face of rising energy rates.

"I don't fully trust the grid, and I certainly don't see electricity prices trending downward anytime soon. This setup may not be for everyone — but it's exactly what I wanted," they wrote.

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And, with whole-home batteries, they can ride out power outages without issue.

"When the power goes out and my wife and kids don't even notice? That makes them happy too," the OP said.

If this homeowner's testimony has you curious about how solar panels and batteries can impact your bills and energy security, consider connecting with the experts at EnergySage. By using its free services, you could get up to $10,000 off the cost of installation and purchasing.

Plus, EnergySage offers a free mapping tool that can show you the average price of solar panels in your state as well as details on all the incentives available to you. These resources can help you lock in the best price based on your home and budget.

The photos and detailed explanation from OP sparked some jealousy in the comment section. "This is the dream!" one person wrote.

Another said: "I can't have solar in my house now, but I want to build in the near future where I can. This is amazing."

"Awesome work you have done here," someone else added.

​If you're searching for ways to protect your home from outages like the OP, or go off-grid entirely, EnergySage can help with more information about home battery options and can get you competitive installation estimates.

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