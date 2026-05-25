Homeowner says goodbye to 6-year garden before listing house: 'So bittersweet'

"So overwhelmed with love and gratitude for all the positive comments."

A Reddit post about the heartbreak of leaving behind a carefully cultivated garden is resonating with homeowners and plant lovers alike. Commenters had both words of comfort and potential advice for the departing homeowner.

What's Happening?

Posting to the r/gardening subreddit, a Redditor shared pictures of their impressive garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"About to list our house with the gardens I spent six years cultivating," they wrote. "So bittersweet to say goodbye to these darlings."

It's easy to see why they were feeling that way. The photos showed a thriving group of flowers that gave the yard beautiful splashes of color.

Visitors to the thread also felt the same. The post quickly gained traction as commenters sympathized with the emotional side of selling a home shaped by years of work, patience, and care.

Why Does It Matter?

Beyond the sad parting, the post also highlights something many buyers are increasingly recognizing about gardens. A well-planned garden can be a major asset, especially when it replaces a resource-intensive lawn with something more beautiful, productive, and sustainable.

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Native plants are a key part of that. As opposed to resource-intensive grass, they can reduce the need for constant mowing, watering, and costly upkeep compared to a traditional grass lawn. Beyond aesthetics, that can also be a great thing for the local ecosystem, including pollinators, who are critical to human food sources.

While the OP had clearly gone all-in over the six years to create a hub of thriving plants, that shouldn't discourage homeowners from taking the first step. Even a partial lawn replacement can save time on maintenance, reduce water use, and create habitat for pollinators and other wildlife.

What's Being Done?

This being Reddit, viewers had a bunch of ideas and words of comfort for the OP.

"Perhaps you could take a few clippings, bulbs, etc. to propagate and plant at your new home," one suggested.

That could certainly help the OP get started on their next garden project at their new residence.

"If it makes you feel better, every time we bought a house where someone had obviously spent a lot of time, energy and money in their yard, we made sure to continue to take great care of it," another Redditor shared. "We take it as a gift that needs attention but that keeps on giving us joy."

Considering a garden is great for curb appeal and its aesthetics, there is definitely a good chance the homeowner who inherits the OP's garden would want to keep a good thing going. That could be a win-win for both parties in the long run.

The OP was heartened by the community's reaction.

"So overwhelmed with love and gratitude for all the positive comments," they followed up. "Thanks to all."

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