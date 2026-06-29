Homeowner questions new HVAC system after noise becomes impossible to ignore

The system is "isolated in a pantry," yet "the noise it makes is still quite crazy."

A Reddit post from a resident of the Netherlands is drawing attention to one of the less-discussed aspects of home electrification: What happens when a new heating and cooling system does not perform the way it was pitched.

In this case, the complaint is not about temperature — it is about noise.

What happened?

In a Reddit post, a resident said a Komfovent SCR/SCR series heating and cooling unit had been recommended for their apartment as the Netherlands pushes people to move away from gas.

They said the result has not matched expectations, describing the system as "considerably louder" than they were led to believe it would be.

According to the post, the most noticeable sound is "the flow and vibration of air entering the unit through the pipes," even though the unit was initially described as producing "about 40 decibels of noise."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



They said the placement has not solved the problem either: The system is "isolated in a pantry," yet "the noise it makes is still quite crazy."

"I was just wondering if anyone had any suggestions or tips on how I could reduce the noise? Are there certain materials which would be better to use? Certain pipes?" the original poster asked. "Any help or suggestions would be greatly appreciated."

Why does it matter?

The shift away from gas appliances comes with a real-world challenge: Even when electrification makes environmental and financial sense, a disappointing installation can quickly sour the experience.

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What are people saying?

Commenters came ready with plenty of advice for the OP.

"Increasing pipe diameter will lead to lower velocity and lower noise," one said. "Might try replacing flex with insulated smooth pipe — that gray eps stuff in your picture. Much less resistance to flow. Zehnder makes elbows and straights."

"You can buy off the shelf duct silencers but they can be quite expensive," said another. "I made one on a job that had quite a bit of mechanical/fan noise travelling through the duct and it helped immensely. Its just a pipe two sizes larger than the pipe its connected to and lined with corrugated foam."

"I installed an instant gas water heater and it was loud as hell when running," added one more. "I thought I made a huge mistake. While examining the unit, I touched the back panel and sound dropped at least 10dB. I stuffed a wad of carpet padding between the back of the unit and the wall, problem solved."

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