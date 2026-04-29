Homeowner seeks advice after AC fails to cool home during brutal heat

"[The] AC unit can't keep up when it gets above 100F."

Dealing with summer heat can be exhausting, and when an AC unit starts to fail, it can quickly feel overwhelming. That's why one homeowner took to Reddit for advice on whether it is worth upgrading to a heat pump HVAC.

The homeowner explained in the r/heatpumps subreddit that their 18-year-old Goodman AC unit is failing to cool their home amid scorching temperatures.

"[The] AC unit can't keep up when it gets above 100F," the original poster said.

The OP added that they have solar panels and batteries installed on their property, and the system generates more than enough energy for their needs.





"I turned my system on Jan 6 and have been essentially off grid ever since," they said.

Pairing a heat pump with solar panels and ditching an outdated AC unit or furnace is one of the most effective ways to reduce energy consumption from the grid and protect against rising bills. In fact, a high-efficiency HVAC upgrade, such as a leased system from Palmetto's HVAC experts, can help homeowners cut energy costs by up to 50%.

While the homeowner's furnace was still working well, switching to a heat pump or hybrid system for home heating could lead to significant savings during the winter months.

Fortunately, commenters were quick to jump in and highlight just how much the OP could save with an upgrade.

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"Mild climate, plenty of solar, and HVAC nearing its life expectancy makes switching to a heat pump a no-brainer," one user wrote. "If you can eliminate any other gas appliances too, you'll save a lot on the monthly fixed costs of just having gas service."

"Heat pump is totally worth it," another added.

This homeowner isn't alone. In fact, a Harvard study found that some U.S. homeowners could shave thousands off their energy bills by upgrading to heat pump appliances.

If you're curious about how much ditching your outdated HVAC could save you, connect with Palmetto.

Palmetto offers $0-down leasing options for homeowners who are looking to upgrade their system but are concerned about the upfront costs. Its plans start from as low as $99 a month and include over a decade of free maintenance.

To boost savings further, homeowners can pair solar panels with energy-efficient electric appliances. EnergySage makes it easy to find the best solar panel system for your home and budget by connecting you with quick, competitive installation quotes, saving you up to $10,000 on the cost of purchasing and installation.

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