Homeowner lowers bills $8 a day with Tesla Powerwall

"If we can save [$8] a day on electric, that's quite a lot of money over the course of a year, two years, three years."

Many homeowners already know that battery backup systems can keep the lights on during a power outage, but fewer realize they can also help lower energy bills by storing electricity for use during expensive peak-rate hours.

One homeowner took to YouTube to explain how their Tesla Powerwall 3 impacted their electricity bill.

In the video, Thomas Dye (@Thomas_Dye) explained that he opted for a Powerwall system without solar panels, and since the installation, he has saved roughly $8 a day on his energy costs.

You may be wondering how a Tesla Powerwall would reduce energy costs without solar panels. As Dye explained, homeowners with Powerwalls can charge their batteries overnight, when electricity rates are lowest, and then rely on that stored energy during expensive peak-rate hours.

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Essentially, the system allows homeowners to avoid some of the highest time-of-use electricity costs by shifting when they draw power from the grid.

Even though Dye is already seeing savings with a whole-home battery system, those who pair solar panels with energy storage typically save even more by using the ultra-low or no-cost energy generated from the sun to charge their batteries.

To see how much you can save with solar panels and batteries, connect with the experts at EnergySage to snag quick installation quotes from vetted installers.

Dye said he may eventually add solar panels to pair with his batteries, but because his home isn't an ideal fit for solar installation, he decided to start with battery backup first.

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While the upfront cost of solar panels and battery systems can be significant, the long-term energy savings often outweigh the initial investment.

"If we can save [$8] a day on electric, that's quite a lot of money over the course of a year, two years, three years," Dye said. "[With] the lifetime of these batteries, they'll be well worth it."

There are huge savings available when adding clean-energy home upgrades. Experts at EnergySage estimated that some homeowners can save over six figures on energy costs over the lifetime of their solar panel system.

To get details about the average cost of solar and incentives available in your area, check out EnergySage's helpful mapping tool. It can help you snag the best price possible for a solar panel installation.

If you're like this homeowner and want to save even more by using a battery backup to dodge peak electricity rates, take a look at EnergySage's free battery resources.

Pairing batteries with home solar is one of the best ways to save on energy, protect your home from frustrating blackouts, and even go fully off the grid.

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