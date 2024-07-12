Homeowner met with serious warnings after sharing 'nightmare' photo of property-ruining problem: 'Get a shovel and get to work now'

"It feels like this year it's trying to spread even faster."

A homeowner seeking advice about an unsightly yard invader was implored to take immediate measures to eradicate it.

A Redditor posted a pair of photos in the r/landscaping subreddit and asked, "Is there any way to stop the bamboo [from] spreading?" The photos displayed large sticks of running bamboo protruding from the homeowner's lawn. They added in the caption, "It feels like this year it's trying to spread even faster." One commenter called the photos "a nightmare."

The University of Maryland Extension noted that "Several species of running bamboo have proven invasive in the U.S." Invasive species can cause significant damage to lawns and other plants by outcompeting them for resources. In some cases, running bamboo can grow so aggressively that it bursts through the walls of homes, which causes immense damage that can displace residents and be costly to repair.

The homeowner received stern recommendations to root out the bamboo completely to stop the spread.

"Get a shovel and get to work NOW," one commenter wrote. "Each of the stalks in both of your pictures have to be dug up and the runner they came from has to be dug up too. Don't leave ANY of it behind."

Another commenter detailed their harrowing journey of trying to get rid of bamboo invading their yard.

"After lots of research this is our plan: First, cut it all down and haul it away. We've already started this process and it totally and completely sucks. Bamboo is heavy, gummy, pokey and messy," the user stated. "Second, cover the area with extra heavy-duty tarps and bury it in an extra deep layer of mulch. Third, spend the next few years cutting down any culm that emerges from the soil to prevent photosynthesis. Eventually it will spend itself out and die. I can't wait."

If you're dealing with invasive bamboo or similar species, it's crucial to take action now. You might want to consider switching to a natural lawn or rewilding your yard with native plants instead, as they will not only look beautiful but also create a nurturing environment for local pollinators. Native plants are a safer and more ecological alternative, helping to preserve the local ecosystem and avoid the extensive damage that invasive species like bamboo can cause.

One user ended their comment with well wishes for the homeowner, writing, "Good luck. You're going to need it."

