Homeowners share how their Tesla Powerwalls earn them money during blackouts: 'Just got my payout'

While many homeowners already know that home solar and backup batteries can help reduce electricity bills, fewer may realize that the technology can actually make you money.

One homeowner shared on Reddit that they received an over-$400 payment from Tesla's Virtual Power Plant partnership with Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

The Tesla VPP program allows homeowners with Tesla Powerwalls to dispatch stored energy to the grid during periods of high demand or emergency conditions. In return, participants receive $2 for every kilowatt-hour supplied by their Powerwall during these events.

According to Tesla's website, the network of home batteries is the largest of its type in the world, helping to secure California's grid with clean energy. Plus, homeowners can adjust how much power they send to the grid versus how much they keep for their own consumption.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

For the original poster, they were set to receive over $400 for sending power to the grid from their three Powerwalls during seven different blackout events

While the Tesla VPP program is not available everywhere, you may be surprised by the incentives offered in your community for clean energy renovations, such as solar panels and batteries. To see how much solar can transform your power bill and what deals and rebates are available in your area, connect with the solar experts at EnergySage.

Other homeowners shared their payouts through the program.

"Just got my payout last week," one wrote. "$497, 27 hours, 19 events, PG&E with 2 PW."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"$377 payout this week for last year," another added.

"To me it's a no brainer," the OP wrote. "Here … I pay from .33-53¢ a kWh and sell for $2 a kWh."

Notably, these payouts do not include the additional savings homeowners may earn by avoiding peak electricity rates through battery storage and by pairing their systems with solar energy.

If you're curious about how much solar panels and batteries can transform your home and energy bills, check out the free tools from EnergySage. Homeowners who consult with EnergySage experts can save up to $10,000 on installation and purchase costs.

EnergySage also has a helpful mapping tool to show the average cost of solar panels by state, as well as details on any incentives available in your area. It ensures you snag the best deal possible when making a solar upgrade.

As these homeowners pointed out, solar can have added benefits when paired with battery backups. Other than potentially lucrative incentive programs like Tesla's VPP partnership, batteries can help you dodge annoying power outages and even cut ties with the grid entirely.

Luckily, EnergySage has resources to help you find the best deal on batteries based on your home and budget.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.