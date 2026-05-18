'$750 cash': Homeowners can get passive income through their Tesla Powerwalls

"So you're not really being paid normal energy rates, you're being paid for helping the grid when it matters most."

Many Americans are already familiar with the money-saving and energy-security benefits of home solar panels and battery backups, but fewer may realize there are also lucrative incentives available for these clean energy upgrades through both private companies and local governments.

One homeowner recently took to Reddit to share how their local incentive program, The Tesla Virtual Power Plant program, snagged them "$750 cash" in 2025. The homeowner and Tesla Powerwall user explained the situation in the r/Powerwall subreddit.

Tesla's VPP program allows homeowners with Powerwalls to share some of their stored battery energy with the grid during emergencies or periods of high demand. In return, participants receive $2 for every additional kilowatt-hour their Powerwall supplies during one of these events.

"VPP was activated on six occasions in 2025; one event took place each month from May to October. Each event commenced at either 16:00 or 17:00 and lasted exactly two hours. During this time, each Powerwall discharged approximately 5 kW. The battery charge dropped from about 95%-97% to 26%," the OP explained.

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This testimonial is just one of many showing how, especially when paired with local incentives, backup battery systems and solar panels can be a worthwhile investment.

To see how you could reshape your home's energy system and power bills with a clean energy upgrade, connect with EnergySage for quick solar and battery installation quotes.

Users in the comment section added a little bit more information about the program.

"VPP payouts usually aren't simple retail kWh pricing; they're tied more to grid demand / capacity value during peak stress hours, when electricity can get very expensive. So you're not really being paid normal energy rates, you're being paid for helping the grid when it matters most," a user noted.

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"I got 2 Powerwalls, and it paid $500," another added.

"In Connecticut, I have four Power Wall 2s, and usually receive $3000 each year for the virtual power events," another said.

If these numbers have you curious about a home energy upgrade, EnergySage's free tools provide homeowners with an easy way to compare quotes from vetted solar installers, helping cut through confusion and avoid overpaying.

By increasing transparency and competition in the solar market, the platform helps users find the best system for their home and budget with minimal friction. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

EnergySage also offers a helpful mapping tool that breaks down, state by state, the average cost of installing a home solar system alongside details on available local incentives. Together, these resources help homeowners secure the best possible price for rooftop solar while making sure they take full advantage of every incentive they're eligible for.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, reduce energy costs, and even go off-grid. EnergySage's free tools make it easy to explore home battery options and compare competitive installation estimates from vetted providers.

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