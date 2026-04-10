Homeowner seeks answers after contractor claims traditional furnaces are cheaper to repair: 'It has made me waver'

"Installed well, they're going to outlast boilers by a fair margin."

Despite studies showing that modern heat pumps can dramatically reduce monthly bills and help mitigate rising energy costs, some misinformation can still dissuade homeowners from upgrading.

That's why one person took to Reddit for answers after a contractor suggested they avoid heat pumps for as long as possible.

The original poster explained that the contractor claimed the high-tech units were more expensive to repair compared to traditional furnaces. "His reasoning … it has made me waver a bit on our decision," the OP wrote. "Does anyone have any advice…?"

While heat pumps, like any home appliance, do require routine maintenance and occasional repairs, those costs don't outweigh the value of investing in a modern system.





This is a case where the technician had fallen for a common piece of misinformation. As the comments were quick to point out, when installed correctly, a heat pump rarely needs repairs and can dramatically reduce a homeowner's energy consumption.

The OP's story is a good reminder to work with a trusted company, like TCD partner EnergySage, to ensure you're not getting bad information about an HVAC upgrade. It offers helpful tools to help you reduce your utility bills by finding the best energy-efficient HVAC for your home and budget.

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If you're seriously considering an upgrade and want to avoid ill-informed contractors, TCD's partners have you covered. EnergySage can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers.

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In the comment section, users pointed out a few of the flaws of the technician's argument.

"Installed well, they're going to outlast boilers by a fair margin," one commenter said.

"My plumber was dead against a heat pump, he couldn't articulate why," another user wrote.

"That's what my plumber said as well," a third added. "Luckily he kept talking because it became clear he had no idea what he was talking about."

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