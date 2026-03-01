Homeowner questions whether to go solar after federal incentive expires: 'Still less than I'm paying for power'

Although federal incentives have expired for homeowners performing solar panel installations, there are still ways to benefit from federal subsidies while getting solar power. One homeowner posted on Reddit when they were debating whether to accept a prepaid power purchase agreement.

The scoop

The PPA was not the original poster's first choice; they had arranged to purchase and install their own solar panels. However, their provider made a mistake, and the solar panels weren't delivered before the federal subsidies expired.

"To make up for it, they are giving me an additional 20% off if I go with a prepaid PPA, which would still qualify for the 30% rebate, so in total 50% off," said the original poster. The OP also said they would be able to pay for the solar panels in only 12 years at $120 per month, the same price they are currently paying for electricity.

"But my power cost will be fixed instead of slowly increasing," they said. "There is no early pay-off fee (I think Colorado law prohibits that), and I can re-am 5 times if I want. More likely I will balance transfer or refi when rates get a little better."

If this arrangement turns out to be a good deal for the original poster, they should jump on it. Installing solar panels, whether or not you own them, can make your utility bills significantly more affordable and protect you against the outrageous increases in energy prices that are hitting Americans today.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

If you want to install solar panels of your own, you have a lot of options. The right choice for you depends on your situation, but here is an overview of some of the most cost-effective approaches.

What everyone's saying

One commenter remarked on the steep 8% interest rate the original poster quoted on their loan.

"That's my biggest hang up," replied the original poster. "Still less than I'm paying for power now though!"

