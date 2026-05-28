Stunning before-and-after pictures show awe-inspiring lawn transformation: 'This is the way'

"It's also fun to see what works."

A homeowner in the Pacific Northwest is inspiring others with a dramatic lawn transformation that took patience, persistence, and plenty of time spent in the dirt.

In stunning before-and-after photos shared in a Reddit post, a once-plain yard became a buzzing, flower-filled habitat made up of more than 90% native plants.

According to the homeowner, the project was "six years in the making." They explained that they "just slowly planted native plants" over time. Some didn't survive, but most did, and the yard gradually grew into a thriving native landscape.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



To keep invasive plants under control, they used "cardboard and sawdust and wood chips," though they noted that much of the work still comes down to getting outside and pulling weeds by hand.

The yard now includes California poppies, lupines, self-heal, strawberry, milkweed, fireweed, and other plants chosen to bloom at different times throughout the year. That staggered bloom schedule helps support pollinators for longer stretches of the season. The homeowner also collects seeds and leaves about half behind to reseed naturally.

Beyond the flowers, they have a wildlife pond full of native species — and said that "the dragonflies are happy."

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As one commenter wrote: "This is the way."

Compared with a traditional grass lawn, a native plant yard can reduce mowing, watering, and chemical use, saving homeowners both time and money while lowering water bills.

It can also support local ecosystems in ways conventional turf often does not. By planting species that belong in a region, homeowners can provide food and shelter for bees, butterflies, birds, and other wildlife. In this case, the payoff was easy to spot: a yard full of "bees and bugs" and a pond that attracts dragonflies.

A full lawn overhaul is not the only option. Even replacing part of a yard can make a difference. Native plants can help reduce maintenance while creating a more resilient outdoor space.

It didn't happen all at once. This yard came together slowly, through trial and error and seed saving.

Swapping out just one section of grass for native plants can cut back on mowing and watering while making space for pollinators. Ground covers such as clover, self-heal, or strawberry may also improve soil conditions and retain moisture.

Changes like these can make outdoor spaces easier to maintain, less expensive to care for, and better for wildlife.

"It is work, but seeing all the bees and bugs in the yard is worth it," the homeowner wrote. "It's also fun to see what works and what it looks like when everything comes back to life."

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