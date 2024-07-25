Homeowner shares frustrating experience with overzealous HOA: 'I'm sorry you're dealing with this'

Most homeowners have heard stories about militant homeowners associations, even if they haven't experienced them firsthand.

This one, however, might just take the cake. A homeowner on Reddit noted that their HOA had complained about Christmas lights, got angry when they put up safety lighting, and blamed them for their neighbors' actions. And that's after they let the place go.

"I'm pretty sure they pay someone to come by every day and check for violations," the Redditor shared, "but the biggest one I think is on their part not keeping up and making the neighborhood look fantastic like when we moved in."

HOAs across the country are known for preventing homeowners from making changes to their homes. Eco-friendly options, such as adding native plants or installing solar panels, are often rejected for aesthetic reasons, according to Grist. A study published in the journal Landscape and Urban Planning supports this, noting that: "HOAs rarely use their [rules] to promote sustainable development and more often create barriers through clauses related to home structure, landscaping, and energy use."

In this Redditor's case, the HOA was guilty of some eco violations. According to the person who posted, they had planted non-indigenous plants and let them die, allowed erosion to free the landscaping fabric until it shredded, let their mulch blow away without replacing it, and did not repair tree damage.

Other Redditors rallied to support the poster. One said: "I'm sorry you're dealing with this."

Others joined in with recommendations for how the poster can fight back. "Take pictures and send as a violation. Show up at the next Board meeting and bring the pictures of the landscaping and the violation you received," another Reddit user commented.

Someone else suggested: "Gather as much evidence as possible of them yelling. Record video, take photos, put up security cameras." These are often valid steps toward changing your HOA's bylaws so they are more accepting of a variety of things, including eco-friendly updates you want to make.

If you live in an HOA and you aren't happy with the choices they're making or the ways they're interpreting community standards, take a stand. You just might make change happen for the betterment of your whole community.

