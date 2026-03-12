Homeowner searches for legal advice after HOA denies solar installation over 'aesthetic' concerns: 'Did you cite the state laws to the HOA board?'

"You might need to consult an attorney for this one."

One Virginia homeowner was frustrated when their homeowners association tried to block them from installing solar panels at the front of their home, in defiance of state law.

"HOA denies the installation of solar panel on the front side of the home in Virginia," they wrote in the r/solar subreddit.

According to the original poster, the law in their area was clearly on the side of homeowners. "The law states [that] any loss of production [of more than] 10% of energy in case of restriction must be deemed not reasonable," they pointed out.

However, according to their complaint, "The HOA declaration denies any solar installations. So any requests are approved case by case. Any suggestions on how to approach this?"

It isn't uncommon for a homeowner to fight for solar, even when their HOA is resistant. Sometimes, the best way to get the desired outcome is to push for a change to the bylaws.

Solar technology can save users an incredible amount on electricity, especially over time, so it's easy to see why residents feel the need to take on HOAs that make installations difficult.

In this case, commenters said that the way forward seemed clear.

"Did you cite the state laws to the HOA board?" one user asked.

However, the answer was discouraging. "Yes I did. They say declaration overrides the law with no reason," the original poster replied.

Another commenter responded: "That's not accurate. Their declaration cannot override the law. You might need to consult an attorney for this one but I don't see how it can hold up."

