Homeowner considers legal action after overbearing HOA denies money-saving HVAC upgrade: 'We immediately called our contractor'

"They declined, saying that their decision was final."

One California homeowner who was trying to think ahead to comply with local legislation was frustrated when their homeowners association decided to stonewall their efforts.

"Given the upcoming ban on gas water heaters (in 2027) and gas furnaces (in 2029), we were hoping to install a heat pump system that replaces both," they wrote in the r/BayArea subreddit.

"We went through a lengthy process with the HOA and provided a project description, paid for an independent mechanical engineer analysis, and after all of that our HOA said we can't install the heat pump because a potential hot water leak could damage the roof membrane."

The Bay Area legislation was approved in 2025, and it fits with an overall trend of Americans moving away from gas heating.





It's easy to see why this change is worth fighting for. Upgrading your HVAC system is an effective way to save money on your utility bills, especially in a time of rising energy prices. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you save up to 50% on your energy bills by helping you find providers to install a new, efficient setup.

And the original poster didn't just roll over.

"We immediately called our contractor, and he said there are ways to address this," they said. "We asked our HOA Board to schedule a call or a meeting with our contractor, and they declined, saying that their decision was final. … Is there any way we could push back on this?"

"If you read the CC&Rs, there is often an appeal process," pointed out a commenter. "That would be the time to involve an attorney."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

If you want to make similar changes in your own home, there are a few potential places you could start.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

If you want to lease, Palmetto's HVAC leases include 12 years of free maintenance and start as low as $99 per month.

To reduce your utility costs even more, you can save on electricity by installing solar panels to go with your new heating and cooling equipment. TCD's Solar Explorer makes the process of finding the right system for your home and budget simple. With the help of this resource, you can save up to $10,000 on your installation.

For up to $5,000 in rewards that you can spend on home upgrades, download the free Palmetto Home app and start completing challenges such as streamlining your home energy use.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



