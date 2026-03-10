Homeowner distraught over neighbor's toxic habit: 'It makes my life miserable'

A Redditor experiencing air quality issues because of their neighbor burning trash looked to the community at r/neighborsfromhell for advice on how to deal with them.

"I have a neighbor who burns everything. Trash, wood, leaves, tires occasionally, etc., and the smoke goes directly into my house," the original poster wrote. "Even with the windows closed and air purifiers on, we can smell it. I have asthma and it makes my life miserable. Of course we can't talk to her about it, because she's rude and stubborn. Is there anything we can do to stop her?"

Sadly, such situations aren't unheard of. The pollution produced from burning waste carries a wide range of health risks for those living nearby. Even commercial incinerators create breathing problems for nearby residents.

Worse still, burning trash pollutes the atmosphere, trapping heat and exacerbating destructive weather patterns such as heat waves and floods. Those disasters hit homeowners who incur massive costs. The trend is bad enough that it is accelerating an insurance crisis.

Problems including backyard burning can be resolved with tactful discussions between neighbors and by learning where to put your trash. Many municipalities have hazardous waste management plans and composting programs. Better still, composting yard waste at home can improve your garden dramatically.

One method, hugelkultur, is a great way to put woody yard waste to work. First, you build a pile of branches, and then you bury it in layers of organic material. Over time, the wood breaks down, gradually releasing nutrients into the soil.

The community was floored by the original poster's situation, and many people suggested courses of action.

"You have to call the fire brigade," one commenter said. "Just burning tires is prohibited."

"Call the fire department's business line and ask them what's allowed," another replied. "Next time your neighbor burns, call the business line."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.