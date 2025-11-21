Homeowner outraged by neighbor's shocking backyard practice: 'The smell often seeps into my home'

Many people have had bad experiences with neighbors, but every experience isn't the same. When a neighbor puts your entire neighborhood's health at risk, that can be dangerous and require some serious intervention.

This was the case recently for a Redditor who posted a picture on r/BadNeighbors of their particular bad neighbor "burning trash in his backyard."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The smell often seeps into my home because I leave my kitchen window open and have no clue when he will start a trash fire," the OP wrote. "My couch and rugs permanently smell like smoke. … It's impossible for me to enjoy my backyard, even sitting on the swing the smell is so strong it makes me nauseous. I normally am not the one to get angry, but this has me fed up and p!ssed off. I'm tired of being their neighbor."

Anti-environmental actions such as burning trash should not be tolerated. Collective, sustainable action is crucial to create a bright future for everyone.

More and more people are realizing the importance of climate-friendly home solutions like installing solar panels or native lawns or heat pumps. But it only takes one difficult or unaware neighbor to halt progress.

Perhaps the easiest way to combat such potentially flammable situations is to simply form a good relationship with your neighbors, so that any conflicts that might arise can get resolved — hopefully without significant environmental or property damage.

If that initial conversation with your neighbor or neighbors seems daunting, try talking with your friends or family first. Talking about your neighborhood situation could help deepen your loved ones' appreciation for the environment as well.

Commenters shared the OP's frustration and encouraged them to be proactive.

"My boomer neighbor does this daily," one commenter lamented. "He doesn't have trash service even though he's got more money than he knows what to do with."

"Hopefully the fire department came out?" questioned one user.

"Keep documenting it," another response read. "Put a camera up and call the police."

